Tokyo [Japan], August 30 (ANI): India and Japan on Friday expanded their Special Strategic and Global Partnership with the signing of 3 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and other agreements, alongside several new initiatives covering human resource exchange, environment, digital technologies, space, and cultural cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba witnessed the exchange of documents in Tokyo as part of the 15th Annual Summit between the two countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the outcomes "mark a comprehensive framework for the next decade of bilateral cooperation."

As per the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Japan signed MoUs on Joint Crediting Mechanism to facilitate the diffusion of decarbonizing technologies; India - Japan Digital Partnership 2.0 to advance bilateral collaboration in digital public infrastructure; decentralized Domestic Waste Water Management to promote cooperation in effective reuse of wastewater and decentralized wastewater management and an MoU between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.

The countries also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the Fields of Mineral Resources, cultural exchange, and Environmental Cooperation.

Other notable outcomes include a private investment target of JPY 10 trillion from Japan to India for the next decade, the launch of the Economic Security Initiative to promote supply chain resilience in strategic sectors and the launch of the India-Japan AI Initiative.

The two countries also saw high-level exchanges between states and prefectures, including three visits in each direction organised by the Foreign Offices and the establishment of business forums between India and the two regions of Kansai and Kyushu to strengthen business, people-to-people, and cultural linkages, as stated by the MEA.

MEA has listed the primary outcomes after the bilateral talks between the two leaders.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Japan since May 2023. He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Tokyo.

India and Japan had elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership a decade ago, and the new declaration further consolidates that bond.

Following his engagements in Tokyo, the Prime Minister will depart for Tianjin, China, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit scheduled later this week. (ANI)

