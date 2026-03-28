Valletta [Malta], March 28 (ANI): India and Malta held the 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Valletta, reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exploring avenues to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The 4th Round of India-Malta Foreign Office Consultations were held in Valletta, co-chaired by SibiGeorge, Secretary (West) and Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malta."

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2037558219305021533

The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in areas such as trade and investment, information and communication technology (ICT), healthcare, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, education, the maritime sector, and people-to-people exchanges.

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Both sides also explored prospects for enhancing economic engagement in light of progress toward the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

In addition to bilateral issues, India and Malta exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to continued cooperation in multilateral fora.

In terms of maritime ties, earlier on March 14, the Indian Naval Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini arrived at the historic port of Valletta, Malta, marking a significant milestone in her landmark transoceanic expedition Lokayan-26, according to an official press release by the Ministry of Defence.

The ship arrived in Valletta on 12 March, underscoring the deep-rooted maritime ties between India and Malta. The visit represented an important leg of the ship's ambitious 22,000-nautical-mile global voyage.

The arrival follows a successful transit through the Suez Canal and a recent port call at Alexandria.

On arrival, the Commanding Officer called on Rachita Bhandari, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Malta. The press release stated that the interaction highlighted the role played by the Indian Navy in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The High Commissioner noted that the presence of INS Sudarshini in Malta serves as a powerful symbol of the vision of MAHASAGAR, reinforcing maritime cooperation while fostering people-to-people connections.

Earlier on March 6, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in the national capital, engaging with top leaders from Malta, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, and Kenya to strengthen strategic and regional partnerships.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he had a "good meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg of Malta" and appreciated his insights on the maritime industry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)