New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a virtual interaction with J Uduch Sengebau Senior, Vice President, and Minister of State of Palau on Monday and the two leaders agreed to continue efforts to deepen engagements between India and Palau for a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

An MEA release said the two ministers reviewed the progress made in bilateral relations and the ongoing development cooperation between India and Palau, including through the Forum for India Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC).

The ministers discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in climate action and renewable energy, blue economy and sustainable management of marine global commons, capacity building, strengthening of healthcare and economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic.

"They agreed to continue efforts to further broaden and deepen engagements between India and Palau for a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," the release said.

Muraleedharan later in a tweet said that he had a good interaction with the Palau leader.

"Had a good interaction with Vice President and Minister of State of Republic of Palau, J. Uduch Sengebau Senior. Reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation and support Palau in realizing its development goals," he said. (ANI)

