Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): The bilateral Naval Exercise INDRA 2025 between the Indian and Russian navies was held from March 28 to April 2, according to the Ministry of Defence.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the 14th edition of the exercise included a wide range of activities and structured drills designed to enhance interoperability towards countering common maritime threats.

The operations involved complex coordinated manoeuvres and simulated engagements showcasing the combined combat power of the participating navies.

The exercise achieved its aim of enhanced jointmanship and reinforced the shared commitment to upholding the principles of maritime order, promoting global peace and stability, the Ministry of Defence said in the statement.

According to the Ministry, the drills also provided invaluable operational experience, strengthening collective capacity to address contemporary maritime security challenges. The exercise facilitated the exchange of best practices, fostering a deeper understanding of each other's operational doctrines and enhancing the ability to operate seamlessly in complex maritime environments.

Notably, the INDRA series of exercises have been a cornerstone of India-Russia Defence relations since its inception in 2003 and both countries recognise the importance of maritime security and the need for a collaborative approach to counter common threats and concerns.

Previously in a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "The #RussianNavy and #IndianNavy ships participating in INDRA 2025 set sail, marking the commencement of the Sea Phase. Both navies will engage in complex tactical manoeuvres and joint engagement drills on air and surface targets. #INDRA2025 showcases ongoing collaboration and interoperability of the two navies."

Since its inception in 2003, Exercise Indra epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two Navies.

The exercise has evolved into a symbol of maritime cooperation, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.

These exercises and interactions are intended to enhance maritime cooperation, strengthen bridges of friendship, exchange best operational practices, and bolster diplomatic ties between the two nations. (ANI)

