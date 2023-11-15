New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): India will hold the second Voice of the Global South Summit on Friday in a virtual format, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Throughout its G20 Presidency, India has made an effort to guarantee that the issues facing the Global South are given the attention they deserve and that their objectives are taken into account when developing answers to the world's most urgent problems, according to MEA release.

The 2nd VOGSS would focus on sharing with countries of the Global South the key outcomes achieved in various G20 meetings over the course of India's Presidency. The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed. Further, the Summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated towards our common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative and progressive world order.

The second VOGSS will be structured into 10 sessions. The inaugural and concluding sessions would be at the Head-of State / Government level, and hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The theme of the inaugural leaders' session is "Together, for Everyone's Growth, with Everyone's Trust" and that of the concluding leaders' session is "Global South: Together for One Future", the MEA said.

The summit, in addition, will also have eight ministerial sessions with the following themes:

* Foreign Ministers' Session on "India & the Global South: Emerging Together for a Better Future"

* Education Ministers' Session on "Making Human Resources Future-Ready"

* Finance Ministers' Session on "Financing People-Centric Development"

* Environment Ministers' Session on "Sustainable Solutions for Climate Resilience and Climate Finance"

* Foreign Ministers' Session on "Global South and One Development"

* Energy Ministers' Session on "Affordable & Inclusive Energy Transition for Sustainable Development"

* Health Ministers' Session on "Solutions from the Global South for One Health"

* Commerce / Trade Ministers' Session on "Global South & Resilient Supply Chains"

In January of this year, India held the first-ever virtual Voice of the Global South Summit (VOGSS).

The summit took place for over two days, and 125 nations from the Global South came together for this special endeavour to discuss their goals and points of view on one platform. (ANI)

