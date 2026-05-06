World News | India Showcases Agri-tech Transformation at UN, Stresses Digital Innovation

New York [US], May 6 (ANI): India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Yojna Patel, on Wednesday highlighted the country's experience in agricultural transformation at an event focused on "Transformative & Equitable Agricultural Technology."

The event was organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on the sidelines of the Science, Technology and Innovation for the Sustainable Development Goals (STI Forum).

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In a post on X, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York said, "DPR Yojna Patel outlined the practical insights that India's experience in agricultural transformation offers at an event on 'Transformative & Equitable Agricultural Technology' organised by FAO on the sidelines of STI Forum 2026."

https://x.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/2051858949998088201?s=20

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The post further highlighted key aspects of India's approach, including the use of digital platforms, remote sensing and mobile-based advisory services to provide farmers with timely information related to weather, soil health and crop management.

"Use of digital platforms, remote sensing, and mobile-based advisory services to provide farmers with timely information on weather, soil health, and crop management. Promotion of climate-smart agriculture, including drought-resistant crop varieties, efficient irrigation systems, and precision farming techniques. Inclusion through Digital Public Infrastructure. Fostering innovation ecosystems by encouraging collaboration between government, research institutions, start-ups and the private sector," it added.

The 11th annual Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for the SDGs (STI Forum) was held from Wednesday, 6 May, to Thursday, 7 May 2026 in Conference Room 4 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The forum has been convened by the President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Lok Bahadur Thapa, who appointed two co-chairs--Chola Milambo, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations and Gregor W Koessler, Permanent Representative of Austria to the United Nations.

As per its mandate, the forum is being organised by the UN Interagency Task Team on STI for the SDGs (IATT), convened by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN-DESA) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), along with the 10-Member Group of high-level representatives appointed by the UN Secretary-General.

As in previous years, the theme of the STI Forum aligns closely with that of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 15, 2026, under the auspices of ECOSOC. (ANI)

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