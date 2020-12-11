New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): India and Sweden should work together to build a more resilient and strong partnership, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

Speaking at the CEO Forum of India-Sweden strategic business partnership, Goyal has said that he looks forward to the support of Sweden in India's own efforts to expand the economy

"We would like Sweden to be a part of our efforts to expand the Indian economy, to reach a higher level of prosperity and design an India suitable for global engagement in the modern 21st-century world. I am sure that the CEO forum and Sweden-India strategic business partnership will help us expand this friendship at every level and make Sweden an important part of India's own growing economy," Goyal said.

The minister said that India, with 1.35 billion people, provides one of the world's largest business opportunities.

"We have a very large and growing middle class, aspiring for a better quality of life. I am sure Swedish companies would love to work in India and explore better opportunities. We believe our renewed focus on technology will help us re-align India's priorities and Sweden will have an important role to play, being our natural partner for innovation and growth," he added.

Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Goyal said India is encouraging import of high-tech products, encouraging people to bring technologies, skills, better qualities of healthcare and education to India.

"The effort to increase the presence of both, domestic and international companies in manufacturing space, will help us increase the income levels of the people of India, expand the economy, de-regulate and remove investment barriers and help our economy to grow," he said.

He said that Sweden is as much a partner and a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat as any other democratic, like-minded country which believes in rules of fair trade and reciprocal access to Indian businesses in their country.

He said, "Swedish companies in India have a very big role to play in our hope and desire to expand our engagement with the rest of the world. Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Sweden and India complement each other. Sweden is the world's innovator and is at the forefront of developing cutting edge technologies in a variety of fields. India can benefit immensely with this partnership."

"We have a wonderful opportunity to expand the role of Swedish companies in India and simultaneously encourage Indian companies also to contribute to the development and growth of Sweden and for the better future for the people of Sweden. I continue to look forward to the support of Sweden in India's own efforts to expand our economy, to provide jobs and work opportunities to millions of boys and girls coming out with special skills which can help Swedish companies expand their businesses," he added. (ANI)

