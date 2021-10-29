Advertisement
Live Breaking News:
'Modi, Modi' Slogans Reverberate at Piazza Gandhi in Rome as PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Community (Watch Video)
BAN 65/3 in 11 Over (Target 143) I West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23: Akeal Hosein Dismisses Soumya Sarkar
Aryan Khan Bail: Juhi Chawla Is 'Happy' That Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Will Return Home Soon, Says ‘It’s a Big Relief’
English
हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
తెలుగు
Friday, October 29, 2021
Latest Stories
4 minutes ago
BAN 65/3 in 11 Over (Target 143) I West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23: Akeal Hosein Dismisses Soumya Sarkar
Aryan Khan Bail: Juhi Chawla Is 'Happy' That Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Will Return Home Soon, Says ‘It’s a Big Relief’
ENG vs AUS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26
Dybbuk Movie Review: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta’s Amazon Prime Video Film Fails to Impress the Critics; Tagged as a ‘Standard Horror Drama’
Aryan Khan Bail: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son To Be Released From Arthur Road Jail on October 30 and Not Today
WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Various Posts Released, Candidates Can Check Important Details at wbpsc.gov.in
Delhi: Cyber Crime Unit Busts Syndicate of Fake Govt Officials Running Redressal System
Muhurat Trading 2021: Here's All You Need to Know About Stock Market Trading Time on Diwali
Army of Thieves Movie Review: Netflix’s Prequel to Zack Snyder’s Zombie Flick is Needless, But Quite Fun (LatestLY Exclusive)
Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Face Green Tint, Screen Flickering & Second Punch-Hole Issues: Report
Toggle Navigation
Quickly
Socially
Trending
India
Politics
Information
Education
News
World
Technology
Science
Auto
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Kabaddi
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
TV
South
Lifestyle
Food
Travel
Fashion
Health & Wellness
Relationships
Viral
Fact Check
Photos
Videos
Festivals & Events
Elections
Headlines
Coronavirus
Quickly
ENG vs AUS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head
Dybbuk Movie Review: Here’s What Critics Have to Say on Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta’s Horror Film
WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Various Posts Released at wbpsc.gov.in
Socially
Aryan Khan Bail: Juhi Chawla Is 'Happy' That Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Will Return Home Soon, Says ‘It’s a Big Relief’
Aryan Khan Bail: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son To Be Released From Arthur Road Jail on October 30 and Not Today
Aryan Khan Bail Granted: Actress Juhi Chawla Signs Bail Surety of Rs 1 Lakh in Mumbai Sessions Court for SRK’s Son
Trending
Meta
Punit Rajkumar
Zayn Malik
Hum Do Hamare Do
Mukul Rohatgi
India
WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Various Posts Released, Candidates Can Check Important Details at wbpsc.gov.in
Delhi: Cyber Crime Unit Busts Syndicate of Fake Govt Officials Running Redressal System
Muhurat Trading 2021: Here's All You Need to Know About Stock Market Trading Time on Diwali
World
Only 27% US Parents Willing to Vaccinate Younger Kids Right Away: Poll
US, India Urge Taliban to Ensure Afghanistan is Not Used as Terrorists' Safe Haven
COVID-19 Delta Subvariant A.Y 4.2 Now Present in 42 Countries, Says WHO