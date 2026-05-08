World News | India, UAE Identify New Initiatives to Deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership During FS Misri's Visit

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 8 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with UAE'S Minister of State and Special Envoy for India Reem Al Hashimy, identified new initiatives to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries as they conducted a detailed review of the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation during Misri's official visit to the UAE.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Foreign Secretary met Reem Al Hashimy and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, MD and CEO, Mubadala Investment Company, as part of his official visit to the country on Wednesday.

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The two sides positively assessed progress made on decisions taken during the January 2026 visit of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India and the February 2026 visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the MEA release, discussions covered ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, investment, economic cooperation, energy, connectivity, defence and security, fintech, health, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

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The review was built upon outcomes from the 16th Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th Strategic Dialogue, which were co-chaired in December 2025 by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Foreign Secretary held a detailed review of the full spectrum of the bilateral cooperation with H.E. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State and Special Envoy for India. They positively assessed the progress made on the decisions taken during the visit of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in January 2026 and the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in February 2026," the release read.

"They reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, economic cooperation, energy, connectivity, defence and security, fintech, health, education, culture and people to people connect, building on the outcomes from the 16th Joint Commission Meeting and 5th Strategic Dialogue co-chaired by EAM and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE in December 2025. They also identified new initiatives to further deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," it added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the prevailing situation in West Asia and other regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Misri additionally participated in a trilateral meeting under the India-France-UAE framework alongside Reem Al Hashimy and Martin Briens, Secretary General of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

According to the MEA, the three sides reaffirmed their commitment to the trilateral partnership and agreed on a structured roadmap with defined timelines aimed at advancing cooperation under the framework. (ANI)

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