New Delhi, [India], February 28 (ANI): India and the United States reviewed ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism and security domains in a day-long Homeland Security Dialogue (HSD), discussing steps to bolster bilateral efforts to combat terrorism and reaffirming their commitment to strengthen the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries by taking steps to enable safe and legal migration.

The India-US Senior Officials' Homeland Security Dialogue (HSD) was held here in New Delhi.

Ajay Bhalla, Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and Kristie Canegallo, Acting Deputy Secretary, US Department of Homeland Security, led the respective delegations.

"During the dialogue, both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism and security domains, which has been a key pillar of the India-US strategic partnership," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

In this context, the MHA statement mentioned, "They (the officials) discussed steps that can be taken to bolster bilateral efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, drug trafficking, organised crime and ensure transportation security."

"They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, by taking steps to enable safe and legal migration, counter illegal migration, human trafficking, money laundering, cybercrimes, and misuse of the cyber domain for illegal activities, including terror financing," it stated.

The co-chairs reiterated their keen interest in consolidating the mutually beneficial collaboration between the respective law enforcement agencies through the exchange of information, capacity building, technical assistance and regular meetings of sub-groups set up under the framework of the Homeland Security Dialogue.

The dialogue concluded with the signing of a document that will further deepen bilateral security cooperation. The document includes a Memorandum of Cooperation on law enforcement training between the U.S. Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre and India's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

"Both sides agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Officials' Homeland Security Dialogue in Washington, DC, at a mutually convenient date," added the statement.

The last homeland security dialogue took place in January 2022.

The full-day gathering was significant as it provided another platform for India to raise various issues with the US.

Last year, National Investigation Agency Director General Dinkar Gupta met with his counterpart, Christopher Wray from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

During the meeting, Gupta discussed ongoing investigations in the US regarding the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistan elements. He emphasised the growing nexus between terrorist organisations and members of organised criminal syndicates, which is extending its reach to the US. (ANI)

