Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Highlighting the "deeper academic" ties between the United States and India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (local time) said that the partnership is absolutely crucial and pertinent for addressing the problems of the 21st century.

Speaking at Howard University for India-US Education Collaboration, Blinken said that at least 200,000 Indian students are studying in US universities.

Also Read | Brooklyn Shooting: US President Joe Biden Briefed on New York City Subway Shootout.

"US-India strategic partnership, I'm convinced, is absolutely crucial, essential for addressing the problems of the 21st century and your work is at the heart of that relationship," he said while interacting with students, and faculty during an event at the Howard University for India-US Education Collaboration.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also delivered remarks and participated in a conversation with students, faculty, and leadership of Howard University.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Ukraine Probing if Chemical Weapons Were Used in Mariupol’, Says Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defence.

Blinken and Jaishankar interacted with Indian students, scholars, and researchers who have worked in the United States, and US students, scholars, and researchers who have studied, worked, or conducted research at an Indian higher education institution.

The Secretary of State also said that this institute has a history of building bonds between India and the US.

"We are incredibly fortunate that the US have 200,000 Indian students studying in our universities enriching our campuses and fellow citizens and we see many American students studying and working in India through programs like Fulbright or the Gilman fellowships," Blinken said.

Referring to Howard Thurman, who was a civil rights leader and American author, Blinken said that Thurman had met Mahatama Gandhi. "He (the author) mentioned Gandhian's non-violence views in his book," the US Secretary of State said.

Emphasizing the importance of India-US ties in expanding the partnership, the Secretary of State said a working group has been formed for the people of both the countries to facilitate learning.

"To make it easier for people -- a working group on education and skill training on the academic institution in the US and India together will develop a new joint research programme," he said.

"The group's focus is a lot on creating more opportunities for universities, partners...so that more of our people can learn alongside each other," he added.

"You can be developing recommendations on how India and the US can support each other on clean energy, this way you are promoting trade between our countries," Blinken said addressing students, faculty and leadership of Howard University in Washington.

On Monday, lauding the vibrant educational linkages between India and the United States, the ministers reiterated their support to further strengthening cooperation in the field of education and skill development through joint collaborations and promoting student and scholar mobility to build people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

In this regard, the ministers announced the intent to establish a new India-US Education and Skills Development Working Group. The Ministers also appreciated the contribution of the Fulbright-Nehru program in furthering the exchange of outstanding academics and professionals between both countries and the special role that the four million strong Indian-American diaspora play in deepening India-US relations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)