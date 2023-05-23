Sydney [Australia], May 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in the Australian city of Brisbane.

Addressing a community event in Sydney on the second day of his visit to Australia, PM Modi said that IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy and the World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India.

"As per the demands of Indian-origin people in Brisbane, a new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane," he said. India has High Commission in Canberra and consulates in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also present at the event.

PM Narendra Modi said that India has no dearth of capability or resources. "India has no dearth of capability or resources. Today, India has the world's biggest and youngest talent factory," PM Modi said.

People cheered as PM Modi asked some questions related to India's achievements across various sectors.

"The country which had the fastest vaccination programme during the COVID-19 pandemic is," he asked.

"India," the gathering responded and the enthusiastic response continued with every poser from PM Modi.

"The country which is the fastest growing large economy is? Today, the country which is the number one smartphone data consumer is? Today, the country which is number one in FinTech adoption rate is? Today, the country which is number one in milk production? Today, the country which is ranked second for the number of Internet users is? Today, the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer is? Today, which is the country ranked second for the production of rice, wheat, sugarcane? Today, the country which is ranked second for fruit and vegetable production is? Today, the country which has the third largest startup ecosystem is? The country which has the third largest automobile market? The country which has the third largest civil aviation market?. The country which is moving forward to become developed in the next 25 years?' PM Modi asked.

PM Modi also spoke about the strength of India's banking system and Fin Tech revolution.

"Today IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India. Banking system in several countries are in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks are being appreciated everywhere," he said.

"Amid the once-in-a-100-year crisis, India made record exports last year. Today, our Forex reserve is scaling new heights. Example of how India is working for global good lies in our digital stake. You are well aware of India's Fin Tech revolution," he added.

PM Modi arrived at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney along with Albanese to a rousing welcome. PM Modi spoke about the linkages between the two countries with people repeatedly cheering his remarks.

"Our lifestyles may be different but now Yoga also connects us. We have been connected due to cricket for a long. But now tennis and films are also connecting us. We might prepare food in different manners but Masterchef is connecting us now," he said. (ANI)

