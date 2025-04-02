Mandalay [Myanmar], April 2 (ANI): The Indian Army's Field Hospital under Operation Brahma continues to make life-saving efforts in Myanmar's Mandalay.

As of Wednesday evening, 145 patients have been treated, with 34 admitted for further care. The medical team has conducted 550 laboratory investigations, 33 X-rays, and five surgeries, ensuring comprehensive treatment for all cases, according to the Indian Army's release.

Also Read | Japan Earthquake: Quake Of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Kyushu, No Casualties Reported.

With no discharges yet, the hospital remains fully operational, delivering "round-the-clock" medical assistance and reinforcing the "Indian Army's commitment to humanitarian aid and disaster relief," the release said.

India launched Operation Brahma to provide necessary support, including Search and Rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance, following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28.

Also Read | Indian Stocks Recover From Bloodbath Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs Announcement.

In addition, the Indian Embassy in Yangon and the Consulate General of India are also making efforts in Mandalay.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Team Leader of the NDRF Search and Rescue operation team in Myanmar, NDRF Deputy Commander Kunal Tiwari, told ANI, "Our team has a total 80 members. We have four canines and heavy team equipment like rigging, lifting, cutting, and bridging. Our team is fully equipped."

He said that challenges are there, but they are ready to surmount them. Speaking about the recovery of mortal remains after the earthquake, he said that the team is trained in dead body management and explained the process.

On the support extended by Myanmar's locals to the Indian team, he said, "As India has taken one step forward to help Myanmar, so have people of Myanmar taken two steps forward with us. Wherever we are going, we get their full support. So it is because of this bonding between Myanmar and India, that we are able to carry forward with our work."

"Even in this time of distress, they have given us warm welcome, utmost respect and honoured us. This is so commendable that I cannot put it in words", he added.

On how they are dealing with aftershocks, Tiwari replied, "Safety first is our principle. All us trained for it. We all have a good PPE, which gives us local protection. Before starting any work, we mark the escape route properly, the safe zone, the safety officer is informed."

He noted that the Indian team is at par with international standards. Sharing operational details, he said that Mandalay city has been divided into four sectors - Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, Delta, and India was allotted the Delta sector which saw the most damage inflicted due to the earthquake. He shared that India has attended 11 worksites out of the 15 sites allotted.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain, a local from Myanmar, thanked India for its efforts in Myanmar. He said, "We got a great sense of relief when you came. You (Indians) are very hardworking people. We are very happy and at peace. We have benefited a lot from the arrival of NDRF. May God shower blessings upon India and its leadership." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)