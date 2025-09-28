New York [US], September 28 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in New York on Sunday celebrated World Ayurveda Day with a special focus on nutrition.

Consul General Binaya Pradhan highlighted Ayurveda's growing popularity in the USA and people's increasing attraction to its holistic approach.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "Indian Consulate in New York celebrated World Ayurveda Day with a special focus on Nutrition & Ayurveda: Distinguished panel discussed how Ayurveda's time-tested principles guide balanced nutrition, holistic health & mental well-being. Consul General Binaya Pradhan highlighted Ayurveda's growing popularity in the USA and people's increasing attraction to its holistic approach. Official launch of Nutrition 360, a flagship initiative promoting mindful & evidence-based nutrition."

Meanwhile, as per the California College of Ayurveda, interest in Ayurveda slowly grew in the United States during the 1970's and early 1980s, though the seeds of Ayurveda had been planted and nurtured decades earlier.

Knowledge of the existence of Ayurveda has been known in the West for as long as scholars have travelled to India.European scholars have travelled to India for thousands of years. As the United States formed and became a scholarly centre, there have always been scholars who were familiar with India's culture and Ayurveda. Early yoga teachers such as Swami Vivekananda and Paramahansa Yogananda came to the United States in the early 1900s and stoked interest in Vedic knowledge. However, a large-scale general awareness of Ayurveda did not occur until the 1970s and 1980s.

In the late 1960s and 1970s, several important teachers of yoga came to the West. Although they came with a focus on yoga, they planted the seeds of interest in Ayurveda. These promoters of Ayurveda from India saw Ayurveda as another important facet of Vedic teachings and one that beautifully complemented the traditional practices of yoga. Most notable among these teachers was the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

On International Yoga Day, i.e., June 21, the Consulate General of India (CGI) in New York, in association with the Town of Greenburgh and the Indian Cultural Association of North America (ICANA), celebrated International Day of Yoga 2025 in Westchester with vibrant participation. (ANI)

