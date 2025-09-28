Abuja, September 28: Rescuers in Nigeria are searching for dozens of people missing after a boulder crashed onto a mine during heavy rains, killing at least 18 people, local sources said. The rock came crashing down on Thursday on the mine in the northern Zamfara state outside the Kadauri village in the Maru district. Jharkhand Coal Mine Accident: 4 Dead, More Feared Trapped After Portion of Coal Mine Collapses in Ramgarh District (Watch Videos).

"We have managed to pull out 18 dead bodies from the pit and five other survivors who sustained various degrees of injuries," Sani Lawwali, a miner who works in pits, said from Kadauri. A dozen other miners were still trapped inside and their fate remained unknown, said Lawwali, who took part in the rescue effort.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)