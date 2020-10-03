Kabul [Afghanistan], October 2 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Afghanistan on Friday celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by organising a screenplay of his life and works.

The event also marked two years of celebrations in commemoration of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi. A documentary on life and work of Mahatma Gandhi was screened at the event in Kabul, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon emphasised the relevance of Gandhian ideals and called for making Swachh Bharat campaign a part of daily life.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, the celebrations were held as an in-house event only. (ANI)

