Washington, October 2: United States President Donald Trump was hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment on Friday, a day after he was confirmed to have contracted the infection. Trump was flown by the Marine One helicopter to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where a multidisciplinary team of medics would monitor his health. 'Donald Trump Paid The Price': Editor of China's Mouthpiece Mocks US President, First Lady for Contracting COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady," said a statement issued by the White House.

Trump, 74, tested positive for the lethal disease on Thursday. His wife and First Lady Melania Trump was also found infected. They decided to undergo the tests after Hope Hicks, a top adviser of the President, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. She had recently travelled with Trump to Ohio where the first presidential debate was held.

Trump Shares Video Message

Trump Administered With Regeneron's Polyclonal Antibody

Trump has been administered with Regeneron's polyclonal antibody, confirmed Dr Sean Colney, who is the chief physician of the President. "He remains fatigued but in good spirit," the medical practitioner was reported as saying.

While Trump would be hospitalised, Melania would remain in self isolation. Earlier today, the 50-year-old had posted an update on her health, claiming that she was experiencing mild symptoms. "Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery," she tweeted.

