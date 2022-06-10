Antananarivo [Madagascar], June 9 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Antananarivo started free Yoga classes on its premises at Tsaralalana, Antananarivo for all Yoga enthusiasts in the country.

The Yoga classes will be held five times a week, from Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 5 pm. It will be conducted by the newly arrived Yoga instructor from India and people of all ages have been invited to take part in the classes.

Also Read | Russian Radio Station Owned by President Vladimir Putin's 'Favourite Oligarchs' Hacked and Started Broadcasting Ukraine's National Anthem.

Speaking on the occasion, India's Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar said that the Indian Council of Cultural Relations has sent a teacher of Indian culture for the first time to Madagascar to strengthen cultural ties between India and Madagascar.

"The teacher will not only impart free daily Yoga classes to the people of Madagascar but will also train Yoga Protocol instructors and conduct special Yoga sessions in Madagascar and Comoros."

Also Read | India Reboots Rail Operations to Strengthen Links With Bangladesh.

Stressed lifestyles have become the order of the day in most cities. With lesser time to embrace nature and seek physical and mental calmness, many take to Yoga as a regular regime, he said.

"Yoga is not about escaping from a stressful routine, but it is the way to unite with one's highest potential, one's real self and thus, be empowered to face life with a calm mind and a positive attitude. The word 'yoga' comes from the Sanskrit term 'yuj' which means to unite."

Yoga, thus, is the path to uniting with our true, creative, higher selves and with the Universal consciousness. It offers not only physical benefits but mental health benefits for people of all ages, said Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)