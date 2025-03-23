Seattle [US], March 23 (ANI): The 1st Indian Film Festival commenced in Seattle, marking the beginning of a three-day celebration of Indian cinema.

The event, held at the Museum of Pop Culture, featured excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman, highlighting the PM's vision of the "Idea of India" .

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, King County Council Member Sarah Perry, and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho.

In post on X on Friday, India In Seattle wrote, "Excerpts of Prime Minister's podcast with Lex Fridman were viewed by participants at the Inaugural Ceremony of the 1st Indian Film Festival at Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle today."

"PM's vision of the "Idea of India" segment provided an important prelude to the three-day Film Festival of Indian Cinema that commenced in Seattle today, with elected members like US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, King County Council Member Sarah Perry and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho in attendance. SAID Consulate General of India, Seattle," the post added. As part of the festival, a short documentary on the recently concluded Mahakumbh at Prayagraj and a Photo Exhibit on History of Indian Cinema was also screened, providing a glimpse into India's rich cultural heritage .

In a podcast with AI researcher Lex Fridman, on March 16, Prime Minister Modi spoke on a wide range of topics, outlining his vision for the country.

Lex Fridman is a popular podcaster and MIT researcher on Artificial Intelligence. (ANI)

