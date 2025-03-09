Goma [Congo], March 9 (ANI): The India Level III Hospital in MONUSCO, located in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, celebrated International Women's Day 2025 with great enthusiasm under the leadership of Col Rajesh W Adhau, an official statement read.

The event highlighted the invaluable contributions of women serving in peacekeeping missions and reinforced the hospital's commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 9: Suga, Zakir Hussain, Shashi Tharoor and Parthiv Patel - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 9.

As per the statement, to mark the significant day, a special "Run for Equality and Empowerment" was organized, bringing together women peacekeepers and civilian personnel from diverse international contingents, including participants from Urugbatt, Senegal FPU, India, INRDB, MONUSCO Force Headquarters, and UN civilian staff.

The participants demonstrated remarkable solidarity and commitment towards promoting equality, inclusivity, and empowerment within their communities and beyond.

Also Read | Syria Unrest: 2 Days of Clashes Between Security Forces and Loyalists of Bashar Assad, Revenge Killings Leave More Than 600 People Dead.

The statement observed that distinguished guests gracing the celebrations included Vivian Van De Perre, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, and Col Kamakhya Singh, Acting Commander and National Senior. Both dignitaries commended the vital role of women in peacekeeping, leadership, and humanitarian efforts globally.

The event successfully emphasized the importance of gender equity and further reinforced MONUSCO's ongoing dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where the contributions and voices of women are consistently valued and respected.

Earlier in February during the Conference for Women Peacekeepers from the Global South in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had highlighted the contributions of women in peacekeeping. He said, "India has been at the forefront of deploying women in peacekeeping roles, both military and police. The first chapter of this journey began in the 1960s, when Indian women, as medical officers, were deployed in Congo. In 2007, India was the first to deploy an all-women Formed Police Unit in Liberia--a pioneering initiative that had an indelible impact on both the host community and the broader UN framework."

"Over the years, this initiative empowered Liberian women, increasing their participation in security sectors. Today, India proudly continues this legacy, with over 150 women peacekeepers deployed across six critical missions, including those in the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Lebanon, Golan Heights, Western Sahara, and Abyei," the EAM added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)