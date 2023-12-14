World News | Indian Minorities Foundation's London Resolution for Diaspora Adopted in the UK

London, Dec 14 (PTI) The Indian Minorities Foundation on Thursday led the adoption of a London Resolution at a Sadhbhavna Event in the House of Commons complex, as a resolve by the UK-based diaspora to contribute towards and promote the progress of India.

The 'Namaste London: Resurgence of New India' event included the UK launch of 'Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat@100', which chronicles Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dialogue with the nation since October 2014.

Also Read | Baba Vanga Predictions For 2024: Vladimir Putin Assassination Plot, Cancer Cure and Economic Crisis; List of Prophecies by the Balkan Nostradamus For New Year.

'Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sikhs' by the NID Foundation was also launched at the event, attended by cross-party UK parliamentarians and diaspora leaders.

"Our partnership facilitated by people of Indian origin here in the UK is a core pillar of India's foreign policy," Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said in his address.

Also Read | Pakistan Extends Deadline for Afghan Refugees Awaiting Third-Country Resettlement.

"Prime Minister Modi has made this a central pillar of his global strategy, the outreach to the UK, the prioritisation of the diaspora, the prioritisation of partnerships with our own siblings who live far away from us in India — that is all of you (the diaspora) — and the prioritisation of development for every single Indian; to leave no single person behind and to reach out to every community from Kohima to Kutch, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," he said.

The event was organised as part of a wider 'Charting Goodwill: India's Global Odyssey', which celebrates the incredible contributions of the Indian diaspora to their host and home countries, as well as for playing a crucial role in shaping the global agenda.

According to the Indian Minorities Foundation, the goodwill event has been conceived to strengthen India's cultural, literary, political, and economic bonds across the world and contribute to nation-building.

"Guided by the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', PM Modi has ushered in a paradigm shift in governance, fostering inclusivity, development, and corruption-free administration in the nation," said Vijay Goel of the Indo European Business Forum.

"In a recently released survey for 2023, PM Modi maintained his position as the world's most popular leader with an impressive 76 per cent approval rating, which indicates that he enjoys widespread popularity — not only in India but also on a global scale," Goel said.

The event, coordinated by Indian Minorities Foundation convenor Satnam Singh Sandhu and Founder Professor Himani Sood, concluded with the unfurling of the Indian national flag by the gathering and chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi hai to mumkin hai'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)