New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kadmatt, an indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvette, successfully completed a three-day port call at Surabaya, Indonesia, strengthening the bond of friendship, trust, and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy (TNI AL), according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, professional and cultural engagements were conducted to enhance maritime cooperation and mutual understanding. Key activities included professional interactions and cross-deck visits - fostering operational synergy between the two navies.

According to the release, the crew also participated in a combined yoga session onboard and a friendly volleyball match with TNI AL personnel, showcasing the shared spirit of camaraderie and collaboration.

As part of community outreach, the ship welcomed members of the Indian diaspora residing in Indonesia, providing them with an opportunity to visit the ship and engage with the crew. Additionally, courtesy calls with senior naval leadership further emphasised the commitment of both nations to work together towards ensuring a secure and stable maritime domain in the region, the release stated.

The visit of INS Kadmatt reaffirmed the Indian Navy's role as the preferred security partner in the region and reinforced the long-standing maritime partnership between India and Indonesia under the shared vision of 'Partnership Across Sea'. (ANI)

