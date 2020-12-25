Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], December 25 (ANII): Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kiltan on Thursday reached NhaRong Port, Ho Chi Minh City under Mission Sagar-III with 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) stores for flood-affected people of Central Vietnam.

According to an official statement, this mission of INS Kiltan is part of India's HADR assistance to Vietnam during the ongoing pandemic.

Mission Sagar-III is being undertaken in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) and reiterates India's position as a dependable partner, and the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder. The Mission also highlights the importance accorded to ASEAN countries and further strengthens the existing bonds.

India and Vietnam relations have grown stronger in recent times due to the vibrant of economic engagement and growing convergence on issues of common interests. The bilateral relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016.

The current visit seeks to enhance maritime cooperation between the two Navies and will further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to security and stability in the region.

On departure from Ho Chi Minh City, the ship will undertake a Passage Exercise with the Vietnam People's Navy in the South China Sea from 26 to 27 December, the statement said. (ANI)

