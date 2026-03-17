New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Indian Navy has deployed two task forces of warships to help in the safe transit of merchant vessels and tankers bringing gas and crude oil to India after crossing the Strait of Hormuz near Iran. All possible assistance and support are being provided to the vessels that are being escorted by the Indian Navy, as per sources.

The reports said that Iran asked India for the exchange of three tankers seized by it in exchange for permitting the safe passage of Indian-flagged or India-bound ships from the Strait of Hormuz.

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As per reports, India had earlier seized those tankers, alleging they had concealed or altered their identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers at sea. Indian authorities seized the tankers Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia and Stellar Ruby alleging they had concealed or altered their identity and movements, and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers. Stellar Ruby is Iranian-flagged, while the other two vessels are flagged to Nicaragua and Mali.

Tehran has also sought supplies of certain medicines and medical equipment, according to one of the sources, an Iranian official. Iran's ambassador to New Delhi met Indian foreign ministry officials on Monday to discuss the issue, a report said.

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Meanwhile, Indian LPG carrier 'Shivalik', carrying about 40,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, reached Mundra Port in Gujarat on Monday evening. The carrier arrived at the port after safely transiting out of the Strait of Hormuz late last night/early this morning.

Earlier today, addressing the Inter Ministerial briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia in New Delhi, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that documentation and priority berthing have been arranged at the port to ensure no delay in the discharge of the cargo of the Shivalik.

A special MEA control room remains operational to address queries from Indian nationals and their families, while coordination continues with State Governments and Union Territories. Indian Missions and Posts across the region continue to operate 24x7 helplines, maintain contact with Indian community organisations and issue updated advisories.

Missions remain in close touch with local authorities and are extending assistance to stranded Indians and short-term visitors, including visa support, logistical assistance and transit facilitation. Coordination is also underway with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to assist Indian seafarers in the region. Since 28 February 2026, around 2,20,000 passengers have returned from the West Asia and Gulf region to India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)