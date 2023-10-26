New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Members of the Indian Overseas Congress will meet Palestine Ambassador to India, Adnan Abu Al-Haija in the national capital on Friday amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, said sources.

IOC members are expected to meet the Palestinian envoy around 11 am.

Earlier, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had passed a resolution supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and calling for a ceasefire in the region.

"The CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect," the resolution stated.

It further said that the CWC calls for an "immediate cease-fire and for negotiations" to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict.

Earlier, the party had also condemned the Hamas attack stating that a solution can never be reached by any type of violence.

"The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel. The Indian National Congress has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop," Congress communications head Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel on October 7, which killed over 1400 people and left several more injured. After this, Israel launched a strong counter-offensive against Hamas units in Gaza strip.

According to the health ministry of Hamas, the death toll in Gaza has crossed 7,000, Times of Israel reported.

UN experts have even declared Israel's actions in Gaza to be tantamount to "crimes against humanity".

Meanwhile, amid humanitarian concerns in Gaza, the Rafah border crossing was opened on October 21 for allowing aid trucks to enter the crisis-hit region.

Although the move has been hailed, several rights groups have asserted that much more aid is needed.

India has also sent humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people. The Indian envoy to Egypt, Ajit Gupte handed over the relief material to the Egyptian Red Crescent for onward transmission to Palestine. (ANI)

