Home

Agency News Agency News World News | Indian, Sri Lankan Navies Deepen Maritime Cooperation with Diving Drills, Joint Activities in Colombo Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy strengthened operational coordination and camaraderie through a series of joint activities in Colombo under the fourth edition of the Exercise IN-SLN DIVEX (India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise) 2026 with the INS Nireekshak at Colombo.

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 27 (ANI): The Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy strengthened operational coordination and camaraderie through a series of joint activities in Colombo under the fourth edition of the Exercise IN-SLN DIVEX (India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise) 2026 with the INS Nireekshak at Colombo.

Highlighting the operational aspect, the Indian Navy spokesperson in a post on X on Monday said, "From the Depths, We Deliver" as the theme of the X post.

Also Read | Indonesia Train Crash: 2 Trains Collide at Bekasi Timur Station on Outskirts of Jakarta, Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

The Navy added, "Demonstrating cutting-edge deep-sea diving expertise, divers of the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy executed mixed gas dives beyond 55m over historic WWII wreck SS Worcester and WWI wreck SS Perseus."

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2048760935054290985

Also Read | Pope Leo XIV Says S*xual Issues Should Not Define Unity or Division of Church.

Describing the significance of the drills, the post noted, "A landmark evolution underscoring precision, interoperability, and steadfast maritime partnership."

Alongside the technical exercises, both navies also engaged in activities such as a yoga session aimed at enhancing crew well-being and mutual understanding.

In another X post on Monday, the spokesperson stated, "Forging Deeper Maritime Synergy Beneath and Beyond the Waves" as the theme of the X post.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2048017403356082270

"At Colombo, advancing this shared maritime spirit, INS Nireekshak crew joined Sri Lanka Navy for a revitalising Yoga session - fostering resilience, mindfulness and collective wellbeing at sea," the Navy added.

India and Sri Lanka strengthened their naval partnership during the 4th edition of the diving exercise, which concluded in Colombo.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "4th India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise underway at #Colombo is reinforcing strong Maritime Cooperation and professional camaraderie."

It shared how mixed-gas dives off Colombo highlighted precision, skill, and seamless #Interoperability beneath the waves."

India's naval vessel INS Nireekshak arrived at Colombo to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral diving exercise, IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, scheduled from April 21 to April 27.

The IN-SLN Diving Exercise (DIVEX) is a key bilateral engagement that stands as a testament to the deep-rooted maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka. Sustained maritime collaboration and engagements with partner nations reaffirm the shared commitment to fostering stability, cooperation, and collective growth in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)