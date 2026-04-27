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World WORLD Indonesia Train Crash: 2 Trains Collide at Bekasi Timur Station on Outskirts of Jakarta, Casualties Reported (Watch Videos) According to initial reports, a KRL commuter train was struck by an intercity train on the same track at Bekasi Timur Station in Indonesia . The commuter train was reportedly stationary or preparing to depart when the collision occurred.

Two trains collided at Bekasi Timur Station on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 27, causing multiple casualties and significant disruption to rail services. The accident involved a commuter line train (KRL) and a long-distance intercity service, with emergency teams rushing to the scene to assist passengers and crew. According to initial reports, a KRL commuter train was struck by an intercity train on the same track at Bekasi Timur Station. The commuter train was reportedly stationary or preparing to depart when the collision occurred.

The impact caused severe damage to at least one carriage, with local reports indicating that part of the KRL trainset was heavily crushed or destroyed. Netherlands Train Crash: High-Speed Train Smashes Into Lorry at Level Crossing in Meteren, 5 Injured; Video Surfaces.

2 Train Collision at Bekasi Timur Station in Indonesia

🇮🇩 BREAKING: Two trains have collided at Bekasi Timur Station in Indonesia. Local reports say a KRL commuter service was struck by an intercity train on the same line, causing significant damage to carriages and major disruption to services. Emergency response teams attended… pic.twitter.com/8BRuG7BYYY — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) April 27, 2026

BREAKING: A KRL commuter train has been struck by a Jawa train at Bekasi Timur Station, Bekasi, Indonesia. Multiple casualties have been reported, leaving one KRL trainset completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/1GbeLFuEyX — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) April 27, 2026

Casualties and Emergency Response

Authorities confirmed that casualties have been reported, though the exact number is still being verified. Early information suggests multiple injuries, with some fatalities also reported in initial assessments.

Emergency response teams, including ambulances and rescue personnel, were deployed in large numbers to evacuate passengers and transport the injured to nearby hospitals. Witnesses reported a significant presence of emergency services at the site as rescue operations continued. Spain Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to at Least 39 After Train Derailment Near Cordoba; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Cause Under Investigation

Officials said the cause of the collision is not yet clear. Preliminary indications suggest the possibility of a rear-end crash, where a moving intercity train struck the commuter train on the same line.

Transport authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether signalling issues, operational error, or technical failure contributed to the accident. Further details are expected following a formal inquiry.

Service Disruptions and Damage

Rail services in and around Bekasi, a key commuter hub near Jakarta, were disrupted following the incident. Several routes experienced delays or cancellations as authorities worked to clear the tracks and assess damage to infrastructure.

The collision underscores the challenges of managing high-density rail traffic in urban corridors, where commuter and long-distance trains often share tracks.

Background: Rail Safety in Indonesia

Indonesia’s railway network, particularly on the island of Java, carries a high volume of daily passengers. While rail travel is generally considered safe, accidents—though relatively infrequent—have occurred due to factors such as signalling failures, human error, and track congestion.

Previous incidents have led to calls for improved safety systems and stricter operational protocols, especially in busy commuter regions like Greater Jakarta.

Ongoing Situation

Rescue and recovery operations were ongoing at the time of reporting, with authorities focusing on passenger safety and restoring normal rail operations. Officials are expected to release updated casualty figures and findings from the investigation in the coming days.

The incident at Bekasi Timur Station is likely to prompt renewed scrutiny of rail safety measures in Indonesia’s busiest transport corridors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).