Paris [France] August 12 (ANI): The Indian embassy in France said that Indian students coming to France can apply for health passes with documents proving their vaccination status.

"Students coming to France may send their request for a 'pass sanitaire' (health pass) with all relevant documents proving their vaccination status, to students.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr" Indian Embassy said in a tweet.

Also Read | US: More Than 9,000 Anti-Asian Incidents Reported Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began, Says Report.

"Any additional questions, send an email to:help.covid-pass@diplomatie.gouv.fr," the tweet added. France and Italy on Sunday witnessed mass protests against the COVID-19 health pass with protesters saying that it infringes on their civil liberties.

Demonstrations against France's health pass and mandatory vaccines for health care workers entered their fourth weekend, with Saturday seeing the largest rally yet.

Also Read | Afghanistan Govt Offers 'Share in Power' to Taliban To End Rising Violence in the Country.

France is currently in the grips of the fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The county has seen a boost in vaccinations since French President Emmanuel Macron announced the health pass in July. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)