Yangon [Myanmar], April 6 (ANI): Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft on Sunday delivered replenishment supplies for the field hospital and food aid for needy communities and the Indian Army's field hospital, established under Operation Brahma, has successfully treated 800 patients so far.

https://x.com/IndiainMyanmar/status/1908830519875477707

Sharing a post on X, India in Myanmar shared the update on India's humanitarian efforts in the affected region: "Our Field Hospital has been widely appreciated in Myanmar with 800 patients so far. Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited it today."

"An IAF C17 brought its replenishment as also food aid for needy communities, and carried our NDRF team back after a successful Mission. #OperationBrahma," the post added.

On Saturday, India delivered 442 tonnes of food aid to Myanmar, as part of its ongoing humanitarian response following the devastating earthquake that struck the country last month.

The consignment, comprising rice, cooking oil, noodles and biscuits, was transported aboard the Indian Navy's landing ship tank INS Gharial and handed over at Thilawa Port by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to Yangon Chief Minister U Soe Thein and his team.

The official page for the Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X: "Meeting needs of affected people. A large 442 T consignment of food aid (rice, cooking oil, noodles & biscuits) carried by the Indian Navy landing ship tank INS Gharial arrived today at Thilawa Port & was handed over by Ambassador Abhay Thakur to CM Yangon U Soe Thein & team."

The aid is part of Operation Brahma -- India's comprehensive relief mission launched after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, which left thousands dead and widespread damage across Myanmar.

The country continues to grapple with the aftermath, and India, acting swiftly as the first responder, has taken a lead role in supporting rescue, relief, and recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed India's continued support and readiness to provide further material assistance if needed. He also emphasised the need for early restoration of democracy through credible elections, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. (ANI)

