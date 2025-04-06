New Jersey, April 6: In a shocking incident, a man forgot his four-month-old baby inside a parked car for hours, leading to the infant’s tragic death. The incident took place in Lakewood, New Jersey, where the father, Moshe Ehrlich, had reportedly intended to drop the baby off at a babysitter’s but instead went to attend classes at a yeshiva. Unaware of the child in the back seat, Ehrlich left the vehicle under the sun for over two hours. The baby was later found unresponsive and declared dead at a nearby hospital.

According to a report by The Mirror, Moshe Ehrlich had initially dropped off his other children at school and returned home to collect milk for the baby. After retrieving the items, he was meant to drop the infant at the babysitter’s, but instead drove straight to the yeshiva. He parked the car around 11 am and attended classes, forgetting his son was still in the back seat. It wasn’t until 1.30 pm, after a call from his wife via the school’s emergency line, that he realised the baby had been left behind. US Shocker: Police Lieutenant’s Wife Allegedly Steals USD 150,000 From Youth Sports League in Pennsylvania To Fund Shopping Sprees, Arrested.

The babysitter, Esther Kitay, had earlier texted Ehrlich’s wife, Faiga, after the baby was not dropped off as expected. However, the message was only seen over an hour later, triggering panic. Faiga tried calling her husband, and when he didn’t respond, she contacted the yeshiva’s emergency line. A staff member then found Ehrlich, who rushed to his van to find his son unresponsive and immediately called emergency services. US Shocker: 3 Teenage Sisters Allegedly Attack Mother With Knives and Brick After She Turns Off Wi-Fi at Home in Texas, Arrested.

Authorities confirmed the infant had been left in the vehicle for an "extended period of time", with the car’s interior reaching 35.5 degrees Celsius, despite the outside temperature being around 17 degrees Celsius. The child was pronounced dead at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus. Ehrlich surrendered to police and was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was briefly held at the Ocean County Jail before being released by a judge. The case remains under investigation by multiple agencies.

