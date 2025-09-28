Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 28 (ANI): The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), High Commission of India, Dhaka, celebrated Hindi Pakhwada 2025 with a vibrant programme that combined competitions, academic participation, and cultural performances.

The fortnight-long celebration, held from September 14 to 28, aimed to promote Hindi alongside the rich plurality of Indian languages.

The event was graced by the Deputy High Commissioner of India, Pawan Badhe, as the Chief Guest, and it brought together many distinguished professors from Dhaka University.

As part of the observance, IGCC organised competitions in essay writing, poem recitation, and Antakshari, and winners were felicitated during the closing ceremony.

In his keynote address, Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe highlighted that Hindi Pakhwada is not merely about celebrating Hindi but also about acknowledging the depth and diversity of India's linguistic traditions.

He noted that India is home to 22 constitutionally recognised languages and hundreds of others spoken across its regions, each carrying centuries of knowledge and culture.

He said that "every language enriches us, every script and poem adds to our heritage, and every folk song strengthens the bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh."

The Deputy High Commissioner also underlined the global and regional significance of India's classical languages, particularly Sanskrit, which has shaped Asia's philosophical and literary thought for millennia.

He warmly welcomed the Government of India's recent recognition of Bangla as a classical language, calling it a shared moment of pride that strengthens cultural bonds between India and Bangladesh.

The evening also featured a soulful musical performance by Sushmita Sen Chowdhury and her team, who captivated the audience with classics of Hindi music.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and a call for continued collaboration among institutions, scholars, and students to deepen the people-to-people ties between India and Bangladesh. (ANI)

