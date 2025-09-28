Is Viral Video of Asteroid Hitting Moon Real or Fake? Fact Check Debunks CGI Footage Showing Space Rock Crashing on Lunar Surface

New Delhi, September 28: A video circulating online claims to show a mysterious object hitting the Moon in broad daylight. According to the narrative, the object could be a space rock or something more unusual drifting through space. The footage depicts the object approaching the Moon at high speed and striking its surface, leaving a visible crater almost instantly. It emphasizes that because the Moon has no atmosphere, meteors and asteroids do not burn up like they do on Earth.

The claims also suggest that most visible craters on the lunar surface are results of violent impacts that have occurred over billions of years. The video presents a dramatic view of the collision, implying that such a live capture allows viewers to witness a rare moment in the Moon’s history. It portrays the impact in daylight, with a clear approach and explosive strike, adding to its sensational appeal. Fact Check: Is Moon Landing Fake or Real? Here’s the Truth Behind NASA’s Historic Apollo 11 Mission.

Mysterious Asteroid Strike on the Moon Captured on Video?

Mysterious Asteroid Strike on the Moon Captured on Video (Photo Credits: X/@BS_Prasad)

Fact-checking the video reveals that it is not a real recording. NASA and other space agencies do monitor lunar impacts, but real asteroid collisions on the Moon are extremely brief and typically only visible as small flashes of light on the dark side of the Moon. No recent lunar impact has been observed with a visible approach or explosion like the one shown in the video. Asteroid 2024 YR4 May Hit Moon in 2032; NASA Scientists Propose Nuclear Bomb To Stop ‘City Killer’ Space Rock.

The clip is a computer-generated animation created for dramatic effect rather than scientific observation. While asteroid strikes on the Moon are real and contribute to the formation of craters over billions of years, the specific event depicted in this video did not occur. It should not be considered evidence of a recent lunar collision.

