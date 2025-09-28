Kathmandu [Nepal], September 28 (ANI): A cabinet meeting of the interim government of Nepal has decided to impose a travel ban on former Prime Minister and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and four others as investigations into the suppression of the Gen-Z movement begin.

The travel restriction includes both foreign travel and a ban on leaving the Kathmandu Valley without prior approval from the authorities.

"As the individuals listed below are under investigation in the course of the investigation and inquiry into the incidents of Bhadra 23 and 24 (September 8 and 9), necessary action should be taken to prevent their foreign travel and, as they are required to appear before the Commission at any time for investigation, a letter will be written to the concerned body to make arrangements to prevent them from leaving the Kathmandu Valley without the Commission's approval," the Commission's decision states.

In the list of those recommended to be barred from travelling abroad and leaving Kathmandu are former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Duwadi, then-Chief of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and former Kathmandu CDO Chhabi Raj Rijal.

The investigation committee formed last week under the leadership of former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki had recommended that the cabinet impose the ban by enlisting the names. Later in the evening, the cabinet meeting held at Singha Durbar today made the decision to put a travel ban on those recommended.

The recommendation came from the commission investigating the events of September 8 and 9, which are still under inquiry. The government was advised to bar their foreign travel and require their presence before the commission whenever summoned. These individuals face allegations of excessive suppression during the Gen Z protests, which resulted in 74 deaths.

As of now, the whereabouts of the former Chief District Officer and other officials remain unknown, but former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli appeared in public on September 27 at a party program in Bhaktapur.

After moving out from hiding after about 10 days, Oli presented his apathetic view about the movement, blaming infiltrators behind the violence without specifying the details.

"I am hearing about various gossip that is going on from the government. Blocking the passports, what have they thought of (me)? The government of publicity, that we will hand over this country and flee abroad, what are they thinking? We have to make this country. We have to make this country a constitutional, democratic country and bring politics back on track. We will bring the rule of law in the country," Oli said on Saturday.

Furthermore, the four-time Prime Minister casually tried to discredit the shooting incidents, claiming he was unaware of the situation on the ground.

"KP Oli was in Baluwatar inquiring about the situation, (instructing to) avoid casualties, protect the properties and lives. After hearing about the news of firing, I had inquired about the situation that reached to the situation of firing the bullets. I was reported that only the rubber bullets were fired, not others. Later, I got to know that 14 people had died. I had asked them where they were shot? Head and chest. The Police had the instruction to shoot below the knee but were fired on the head, I was asking how they were shot on the head? How can we stop it? I had that mindful thinking about measures to prevent the bloodshed and unfavorable situation in the nation. Those who are liable for the incidents then they would blame it on KP Oli," the deposed leader tried to frame himself in a positive light.

The postmortem report of those killed in police firing in Kathmandu Valley states death due to bullet injuries on the head and chest. During the protest, police are only allowed to fire on the protestors below the knee to control the situation.

On September 8, police opened fire on demonstrators marching from Maiti Ghar to New Baneshwar, killing 21 youths.

The following day, enraged crowds attacked the Parliament, Singha Durbar, Supreme Court, President's Office, Prime Minister's residence, and private homes of leaders, causing extensive arson and property damage. Businesses and industrialists' residences were also targeted during the protests.

After resigning from the Prime Minister's post on September 9, KP Sharma Oli was evacuated to a secure location by the army, while Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had resigned a day earlier.

According to sources, the Home Ministry had ordered security agencies, primarily the Police, to stop protesters from entering restricted areas near the parliament "at any cost." The Chief District Officer had also issued an order to shoot, following instructions from the ministry.

"It was not only the Home Ministry and the Chief District Officer who were aware of the use of lethal force. The Prime Minister also was apprised about the situation and was aware about the situation," a Home Ministry official confirmed to ANI on condition of anonymity.

Following the downfall of the Oli-led government, a new interim government was formed on September 12 under the leadership of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, which the Nepal Army negotiated. Karki, immediately after taking the oath, recommended that the president dissolve the parliament and call for fresh elections on March 5, 2025. (ANI)

