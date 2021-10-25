Jakarta [Indonesia], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Monday confirmed 460 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 42,40,479, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in Indonesia rose by 30 to 14,32,35, while 1,236 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40,83,690.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on January 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 113.42 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 68.26 million have taken their second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 182.79 million doses including third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

