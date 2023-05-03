Kathmandu, May 3 (PTI) Injured Indian mountaineer Anurag Maloo on Wednesday underwent a successful tracheostomy surgery and his condition is improving, his brother said, nearly a fortnight after he was found alive by rescuers in Nepal's Mount Annapurna.

Anurag, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing in mid-April after he fell from around 6,000 meters while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

He was found alive in a deep crevasse at some 5800-metre altitude on April 20 after three days of continuous search by a team of rescuers. He was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Pokhara and then airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment.

"Anurag underwent a successful tracheostomy surgery," his brother Ashish Maloo told PTI.

A tracheostomy is an opening created at the front of the neck so a tube can be inserted into the windpipe (trachea) to help a person breathe. If necessary, the tube can be connected to an oxygen supply and a ventilator.

"We are hopeful that he could be taken off the ventilator in the next 3-4 days," Ashish said, adding that Anurag is conscious and opening his eyes and obeying instructions from the doctors.

Anurag is currently undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Medicity Hospital in Lalitpur near Kathmandu.

Anurag has also slightly moved his body, Ashish said.

He was on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals.

He has been awarded REX Karam -- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

