Mumbai, May 03: Following a string of revolting revelations, including serving animal faeces to a customer, a McDonald's branch in the UK was fined almost half a million pounds. Waltham Forest Council launched an investigation when a patron at a restaurant in Leytonstone, East London, discovered mouse droppings in a cheeseburger.

Lisa Honeycomb complained to the council after stopping at the restaurant on October 7, 2021, via the drive-through. Lizard Found in Soft Drink at a McDonald's Outlet in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

When she noticed the poop halfway through her lunch, council officials looked into it more and made some disturbing discoveries, according to a report. Environmental health officials from Waltham Forest later discovered a ‘infestation’ of mice, with droppings in the kitchen and even a dead mouse's body adhered to a mop's head.

In 2021, the restaurant had to close for 10 days due to a ‘imminent health risk’. People seated and gobbling their food were asked to leave as they were still halfway through their meals.

It is assumed that staff members have approved the execution of tasks linked to cleanliness. On May 2 of this year, after the restaurant pleaded to three accusations of hygiene violations, the case was heard in Thameside Magistrates Court, where the international chain was fined £475,000 for violating hygiene standards.

McDonald's is a respected firm, District Judge Susan Holdham stated during the hearing. Customers have a right and an expectation to the highest levels of food hygiene when they visit McDonald's.

Children go to McDonald's as a treat; this is not some obscure burger or kebab joint. The location was filthy due to grease buildup and dirt that resulted from persistently poor or nonexistent cleaning, she added.

The judge expressed her surprise that neither the third-party pest control company that conducted twice-monthly inspections of the property nor the personnel had found the dead mouse. Bizarre! McDonald's Forced To Shut In Swansea After Group of Older Boys Throw Dead Frog Inside Restaurant; Police Launch Manhunt.

This is the second time the network of 1299 UK stores has been found guilty of breaking the country's laws governing health and safety. She pointed out that this was a localised issue and that the chain has a solid safety track record overall.

