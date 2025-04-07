Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 7 (ANI): In a display of deepening maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian Navy's indigenously-built warship, INS Sahyadri, arrived at the port of Colombo as part of its mission deployment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), an official press release by the Indian Navy stated.

The warship, part of the Eastern Fleet, is on an operational visit that reinforces the shared commitment of both nations to maritime security, regional collaboration, and environmental protection.

During its stay in Colombo, personnel from the Indian and Sri Lankan navies will participate in a series of joint activities designed to enhance operational interoperability. These include professional exchanges, joint drills, and knowledge-sharing sessions aimed at fostering mutual understanding and boosting synergy between the two naval forces, the press release stated.

The visit is expected to significantly strengthen naval diplomacy and promote a spirit of camaraderie among maritime professionals from both countries.

The presence of INS Sahyadri in Colombo further reflects India's continued focus on its 'Neighbourhood First' and MAHASAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiatives.

The Indian Navy, through such sustained outreach, remains committed to regional stability and fostering close ties with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, near Colombo. During the solemn ceremony, he honoured the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who lost their lives while serving for peace, unity, and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. The tribute formed part of his ongoing state visit to Sri Lanka--his first since 2019--undertaken at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka.

Prime Minister Modi was accorded an unprecedented ceremonial welcome at Colombo's Independence Square, marking the first time Sri Lanka has extended such honours to a visiting leader.

His arrival in Colombo on Friday followed his participation in the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, where he held key bilateral meetings with regional counterparts, including the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Bhutan. (ANI)

