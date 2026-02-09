New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini successfully concluded her first port call of the ten-month transoceanic voyage Lokayan-26 at Salalah, Oman, on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in India's maritime outreach and strengthening bilateral naval ties with Oman, the Defence Ministry said.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini interacted with Captain Mohammad Al Ghailani, Southern Naval Area Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and Captain Mohammad Al Mahari, Commanding Officer of Royal Navy of Oman Vessel Al Moazer.

The interactions highlighted historic seafaring links between India and Oman and reinforced the Bridges of Friendship between the two navies. As part of the professional engagement, the ship also hosted Royal Navy of Oman officers for a guided tour.

The press release stated that, in a vibrant display of people-to-people engagement, the sail training ship was open to visitors. More than 600 visitors, including schoolchildren, were provided a firsthand glimpse of the three-masted barque and were familiarised with the nuances of ocean sailing.

INS Sudarshini is now proceeding to her next leg of Lokayan 26, carrying forward India's timeless seafaring legacy across the oceans. "With sails set and spirits high, she continues to serve as a symbol of maritime excellence, friendship, and goodwill," the release said.

Reflecting India's rich maritime heritage and the vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" across the oceans, the ship will sail over 22,000 nautical miles, visiting 18 foreign ports across 13 countries, INS Sudarshini's participation in prestigious international tall-ship events, Escale a Sete, in France, and SAIL 250, in New York, USA. In both events, INS Sudarshini will represent India's proud seafaring legacy and maritime traditions.

During the course of the voyage, over 200 Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard trainees will undergo intensive sail training, gaining invaluable experience in long-range ocean navigation and traditional seamanship at sea.

The deployment will expose trainees to the nuances of life aboard a tall ship and provide opportunities to interact with trainees from other Navies, fostering professional exchange and building enduring bonds of friendship.

INS Sudarshini will also participate in training interactions and maritime partnership engagements with the Navies of visiting countries, strengthening maritime cooperation and advancing the vision of MAHASAGAR. The voyage stands as a powerful symbol of cultural diplomacy, reaffirming the Indian Navy's commitment to Building Bridges of cooperation and mutual trust across nations.

"Through Lokayan 26, she continues to serve as a beacon of India's maritime strength, professionalism, and goodwill on the global stage, " the release said. (ANI)

