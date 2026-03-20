A man stands on the debris at the site of a drug rehabilitation hospital destroyed in Pakistani airstrike (Photo/Reuters)

Doha [Qatar], March 20 (ANI): The International Union of Muslim Scholars has strongly condemned the attack by Pakistan's military authorities on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, calling it a prohibited act and a violation of both Islamic principles and international law, Tolo News reported.

Raising concern over escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the organisation urged Islamabad and its military leadership to immediately halt such actions and establish a transparent, independent commission to investigate the incident and assess casualties as per Tolo News.

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Earlier, Pakistan had decided on a "temporary pause" in the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban in view of Eid al-Fitr and at the "request of brotherly Islamic countries," Information Minister Ataullah Tarar announced on Wednesday.

The minister made the announcement in a post on the social media platform X.Operation Ghazab lil-Haq was launched on the night of February 26, following "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan Taliban from across the border, Dawn reported.

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"In view of the upcoming Islamic festival of Eidul Fitr, upon its own initiative as well as on the request from the brotherly Islamic countries of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye, the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has decided to announce temporary pause amidst ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the terrorists and their support infrastructure in Afghanistan," Tarar wrote on X.

Tarar said the pause would be applicable from "midnight March 18/19 to midnight March 23/24," Dawn reported.

"Pakistan offers this gesture in good faith and in keeping with the Islamic norms," he added, as per Dawn.

However, in case of any cross-border attack, drone attack or any terrorist incident inside Pakistan, Operation Ghazab lil-Haq shall immediately resume with renewed intensity," he warned, according to Dawn.

Shortly after the announcement, the Afghan Taliban also declared a temporary suspension of its military operation against Pakistan, Dawn reported.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the decision was made in response to requests from brotherly Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Qatar, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)