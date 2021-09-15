Tehran [Iran], September 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Tuesday reported 22,329 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,340,656.

The pandemic has so far claimed 115,167 lives in the country, after 408 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 4,627,027 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,123 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Tuesday, 25,093,784 people have received at least a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in the country, while 12,772,767 have taken two doses.

Iran has been recently facing a resurgence of Delta variant of the coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

