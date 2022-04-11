Tehran [Iran], April 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian lawmakers on Sunday demanded the United States provide a legal guarantee that prevents future US governments from quitting a possible agreement aimed at salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), state TV reported.

"The US needs to provide (Iran) with a necessary legal guarantee that it will not withdraw from the JCPOA again, and this issue must be held up by the country's decision-making institutions, including congress, in a totally legal form, so that there would be no obstacle to the implementation (of the agreement) in future," said a statement signed by 250 Iranian lawmakers.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: Nomination Papers of Shehbaz Sharif, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Approved as Parliament Set to Elect New PM Tomorrow.

The United States should also ensure that the sanctions lifted would not be reimposed, and Iran should have the right to export its oil to any country in any agreed-upon amount, and Iran should be able to receive revenue from exported oil through the international banking system, the statement added.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Austria's capital Vienna between Iran and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, namely China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany, to revive the deal.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Arrives in Washington DC to Attend India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

In May 2018, the US government under former President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal and unilaterally re-imposed sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran gradually dropped parts of its commitments under the agreement from May 2019. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)