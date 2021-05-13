Gaza City (Gaza Strip), May 13 (AP) Israel's defense minister has approved the mobilization of 9,000 more reservist troops amid fighting with Hamas, and Israel's military spokesman says forces are massing on the border with the Gaza Strip.

The Defense Ministry said Thursday that the latest mobilisation approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz was an “exceptional call-up."

It comes after days of heavy fighting in which Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets deep into Israel. The military has responded with punishing airstrikes. (AP)

