Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21 (ANI/TPS): Combat engineers destroyed a more than one-kilometer-long tunnel below Khan Yunis which was used by senior Hamas leaders, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday.

Troops from the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit raided the tunnel, breaching blast doors and other obstacles, and killing Hamas terrorists in close-quarters combat.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds ‘Productive Meeting’ With Greek Counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Talks on Technology and Space Take Centre Stage.

The tunnel boasted electrical and water infrastructure, kitchens, toilets and living quarters, costing millions of shekels to construct, the IDF said.

It was used by senior Hamas figures, as well as members of the terror group's Khan Yunis Brigade.

Also Read | Dog Attack in US: Man Dies After Pit Bulls Charge at Him in California’s Compton.

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The Yahalom unit has participated in the destruction of 11 other major tunnels in Gaza, which have featured command and control sites, facilities for weapons production, and living quarters where Hamas leaders and hostages have been held. The unit has also destroyed numerous smaller shafts.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)