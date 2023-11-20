Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Health instructed residents of Haifa, Israel's third largest city, to boil their tap water before drinking it or using it for food preparation after routine tests found abnormal microbial results.

The water can safely be used for bathing and sanitation without boiling, the ministry added.

Also Read | Turkey: Severe Storms and Flooding Leave Nine Dead; 11 Crew Missing After Cargo Ship Sank in Black Sea (Watch Video).

The directive stands until further notice. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)