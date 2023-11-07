Tel Aviv [Israel], November 7 (ANI): A month after the October 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas, the dining halls in kibbutzim across the country were lit up in red in memory of over 1400 victims of the attack.

Notably, kibbutzim are a unique form of small towns in Israel, where people voluntarily work and live together.

On October 7, over 2000 Hamas terrorists breached into the Israeli border from the Gaza Strip and carried out what is being considered the biggest terror attack against the Jewish nation.

In another display of solidarity, the walls of Jerusalem's Old City were lit with photos of more than 200 Israeli hostages held by terror group Hamas.

"Heartbreaking: A month after the horrific #Oct7Massacre, kibbutzim across Israel lit up their dining halls in red in memory of the 1,400 victims murdered by Hamas terrorists. May their memory be a blessing," the Israeli Foreign Ministry posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It also reposted a post by the state of Israel that stated, "The walls of Jerusalem's Old City lit up with the photos of the men, women and children being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. May our prayers for their return from our holy capital, reach them in Gaza. Bring them home".

Following the October 7 attacks, around 1,405 people have lost their lives, with about 5400 injured and over 200 taken as hostages.

More than 3,000 women, children and men, ranging from the age of 9 months to 80 years were wounded, raped, murdered and beaten and brutally separated by their loved ones by the terror group Hamas.

Earlier on November 1, the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi held a televised screening for Indian journalists revealing the horrific and chilling videos of October 7.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has continuously asserted that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire until the Hamas terror group releases the hostages it is holding,

"Take this (word 'ceasefire') out of the lexicon. We will continue until we defeat them; we do not have an alternative," Netanyahu is quoted saying in a statement from his office.

Netanyahu expressed his determination, saying, "Our enemies mistook us. They thought that on a crucial day, (soldiers) would not show up. We showed up together, and now we are fighting shoulder to shoulder," according to The Times of Israel. (ANI)

