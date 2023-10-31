Tel Aviv [Israel], October 31 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Housing Ministry said that next week, what it called a "significant step" to increase the number of foreign workers in Israel will be taken as a delegation from the Ministry will leave for Moldova in order to bring new workers to the country in an expedited manner.

The Ministry said it will seek to bring 1,200 workers from Moldova. But first, the workers will be tested in the professions of ironwork, carpentry, plastering and flooring, and those who pass the tests successfully will enter Israel in the coming months to work in the construction industry.

Israel is suffering from a labour shortage due to the "Iron Swords" War in Gaza as tens of thousands were called up for military reserve duty and many foreign workers left the country due to the crisis.

Currently, the quota for foreign workers is 30,000, and subject to the utilization of 80% of this quota, it will be increased by another 20,000 workers in four steps, said the Ministry.

In addition to this, the Ministry of Construction and Housing will streamline the allocation mechanism of the foreign construction companies, which has 12,000 employees, and increase them by another 3,000 employees. (ANI/TPS)

