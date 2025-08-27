Tel Aviv [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir met today (Wednesday) with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), Ms. Cindy McCain.

The meeting was held with the participation of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Rasan Alian, and dealt with the humanitarian aid effort for the Gaza Strip.

Also Read | US School Mass Shooting: 2 Minor Students Shot Dead, 17 Injured at Catholic School in Minneapolis City (See Pics and Videos).

As part of the meeting, the main efforts promoted by the IDF to stabilise the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip were presented, including their direct impact on the situation on the ground, in contrast to the false campaign led by Hamas. The work plans for the future were also detailed.

The Chief of Staff emphasised the IDF's commitment to preventing famine and to doing everything in its power to continue to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the population and not to Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Throws 4-Year-Old Son Into Lake As 'Offering to God' After Husband Drowns in Ohio, Investigation Underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)