Tel Aviv [Israel], November 3 (ANI): Israel President Isaac Herzog met ambassadors of Thailand, Philippines, Tanzania, and Nepal, whose citizens were killed and taken hostage by Hamas, The Times of Israel reported. Herzog highlighted the important contribution that citizens from other nations make to Israeli society and industry.

"We are here because of the tragedy that has befallen the people of Israel, and many people from your nations." Herzog further said, "We know that many of your citizens in Israel were murdered, killed, tortured, wounded, and unfortunately, taken hostage," he said.

Thailand's Ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya said that Thailand lost 23 citizens and four remain in hospital. She further said that 29 Thailand citizens remain in Hamas's captivity, according to The Times of Israel report.

Pannabha Chandraramya said, "The news about Israel is every day in the Thai media, and we are concerned about the well being of the Thai people who are still living and working here in Israel, and also we have grave concern for those who have been abducted."

She added, "We want to know whereabout they are and how could we help them," according to The Times of Israel report. Four Philippines nationals, four Nepalese nationals were killed and two Tanzanian nationals remain missing.

Herzog noted that people who have been taken hostage or murdered included foreign workers who came to Israel as agricultural workers, as students taking knowledge home to promote their countries' economies, and people providing care for the elderly and those with special needs. He called them victims of Hamas's "murderous terror campaign" that does not distinguish between race or children.

In a post shared on X, Isaac Herzog stated, "Among those murdered and taken hostage in Hamas's barbaric attack on October 7, were many foreign workers who came to Israel as agricultural workers, as students taking knowledge home to promote their countries' economies, and people providing care for the elderly and those with special needs. They are all victims of Hamas' murderous terror campaign that does not distinguish between race or religion."

"I met today with ambassadors to Israel of Thailand, the Philippines, Tanzania, and Nepal, countries who had many citizens massacred and kidnapped in the Hamas attack. I share in their deep sorrow and asked they convey to their people our deep pain and our concern for the hostages. I asked to convey to their families that the State of Israel will do everything to return them as it does for all taken captive. I was comforted to hear that many of their citizens in Israel, caring for our elderly and working in the fields and orchards - are insisting on staying here," he added.

Taking to X, Israel Defence Forces on Friday said that 242 hostages, including 30 children are in Gaza. IDF stated that 8000 rockets have been fired at Israel since October 7. IDF noted that more than 300 rockets on average are fired at Israel daily. According to IDF, more than 250,000 Israelis have been evacuated from their homes. (ANI)

