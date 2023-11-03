London, November 3: A UK couple told court that their Rs 12 crore house was vandalised by ‘evil’ child vandals who used chainsaws, hammers and axes leaving the property looking like ‘a war zone’. The careless teenagers smashed antiques, stained-glass windows, and even cut down a palm tree in a rampage that lasted a month.

The Metro reported that the six-bedroom home in a town on the Isle of Wight, was targeted by children aged 11 to 15 who damaged a wrought-iron chandelier, flipped over antique furniture and even destroyed the homeowner’s beloved wedding dress. UK Shocker: Woman Chokes to Death on Stage During Marshmallow-Eating Challenge in South Wales.

Joanna Pittard, husband Matt and their two daughters had planned to make it their family home before it was 'absolutely trashed' by the youths. Joanna and Matt were at that address over Easter in April 2022. They had a week there and left the property clean and tidy and in very, very good order". The court heard the family was then away from the house for about a month, when the damage was caused. UK Shocker: Nurses Tied Sikh Patient’s Beard With Plastic Gloves, Left Him in Own Urine, Gave Him Food He Couldn’t Eat for Religious Reasons, Says Report.

The release by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary stated that six teenagers have been sentenced for causing hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage to a Grade II listed house in Shanklin between May 5 and June 5, 2022.

The teenagers who had access to the house for whole month smashed up furniture and windows, as well as caused significant damage to the structure of the house's interior, including windows and doors, and damage to fittings, fixtures, home decorations, and personal possessions. This depreciated the house’s market value by an estimated Rs 3 crore.

The teenagers were handed a 12-month referral order and the court ordered them to pay the couple compensation for the "very personal impact on the family involved".

