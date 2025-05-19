Tel Aviv [Israel], May 19 (ANI/TPS): According to the data released by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, the residential construction input price index increased by 0.1 per cent in April 2025 to 138.4 points compared to 138.2 points in the previous month (base: July 2011 = 100.0 points). Since the beginning of the year, this index has increased by 3.6 per cent.

The residential construction input price index excluding wages decreased by 0.2 per cent.

Also Read | Air Traffic Breakdown: Flights Cancelled, Delayed at Paris-Orly Airport After Traffic Control Systems Break Down.

In the last 12 months (April 2025 compared to April 2024), the residential construction input price index increased by 6.4 per cent due to an increase in the prices of wages by 10.2 per cent and materials and products by 3.6 per cent.

Materials and Products: The materials and products price index decreased by 0.2 per cent in April 2025.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi 'Deeply Concerned' About Joe Biden's Diagnosis With Prostate Cancer, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery.

Among materials and products, the prices of glass (by 4.0 per cent), iron for construction (by 1.7 per cent), iron nets (by 1.3 per cent), various materials and products (by 0.9 per cent) and sand of all types (by 0.7 per cent).

In contrast, the prices of wood for construction (by 2 per cent), wall and floor tiles (by 1.1 per cent) and other metal products (by 1 per cent) increased.

Equipment and vehicle rental and general expenses: The equipment and vehicle rental price index decreased by 0.1 per cent and the general expenses index increased by 0.1 per cent in April 2025.

Wages: The wage price index paid to employees in the industry increased by 0.5 per cent in April 2025.

Input price index in residential construction, by construction section: Price fluctuations of up to 0.5 per cent were recorded in all construction sections this month. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)